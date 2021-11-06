Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

