Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 25,035 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $38.37 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

