SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Raised to C$28.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

