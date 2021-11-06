STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 401,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

