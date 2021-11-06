STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 947,697 shares.The stock last traded at $42.48 and had previously closed at $43.74.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

