Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 2263735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20 ($0.96).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.70. The company has a market capitalization of £296.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.72.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

