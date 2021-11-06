Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of SXI stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. Standex International has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.