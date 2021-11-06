Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.04.

STN opened at $55.02 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.