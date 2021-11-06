State Street Corp Has $97.98 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State Street Corp grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.81% of Insperity worth $97,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,283.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $951,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,940. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

