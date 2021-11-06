State Street Corp Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207,175 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.41% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $105,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $6,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,024,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.49 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

