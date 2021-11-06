StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of StealthGas worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.45.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. Analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

