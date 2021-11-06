Step Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.40 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.