Stephens Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $285.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $154.30 and a 1 year high of $267.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

