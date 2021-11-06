Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

