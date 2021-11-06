Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 246.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.