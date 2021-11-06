Stifel Financial Corp Buys 296 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $16,465,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 145,840 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diodes by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

DIOD opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,709 shares of company stock worth $13,331,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.