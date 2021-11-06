Stifel Financial Corp Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,627,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

