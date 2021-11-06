Stifel Financial Corp Takes $708,000 Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,431,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.