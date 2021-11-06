Stifel Nicolaus Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $160.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

