Stock Buyback Program Approved by Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Board

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. Capri has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

