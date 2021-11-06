Stock Traders Buy High Volume of trivago Call Options (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,102% compared to the typical volume of 566 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 185.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 128.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,292 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.74. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

