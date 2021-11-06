StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. StorageVault Canada traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 115990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

SVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.13.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

