Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $73.29. 268,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $389,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,503 shares of company stock worth $885,205. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.65% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $26,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

