Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,707,755 shares of company stock worth $273,100,013 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.