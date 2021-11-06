SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $573.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

