Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 317,932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

