SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. SunPower updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPWR opened at $32.59 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

