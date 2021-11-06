SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $32.95

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $28.98. SunPower shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 67,605 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SunPower by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

