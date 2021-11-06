Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 3,850,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 618.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

