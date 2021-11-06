Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 8% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.20. 14,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 231,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 813,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $10,976,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 166,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

