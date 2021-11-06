Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Cut to C$16.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SUUIF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

