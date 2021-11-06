Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.86.

SPB opened at C$14.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

