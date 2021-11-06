SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $89,469.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.60 or 1.00398998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.37 or 0.07258994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,506 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.