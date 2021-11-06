Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday.

LON:SUR opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.04. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £149.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68.

In related news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

