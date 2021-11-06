Susquehanna Cuts Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $36.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $125,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,707,755 shares of company stock valued at $273,100,013.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

