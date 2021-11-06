Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $274,000 Stock Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSDAU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.