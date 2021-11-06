Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 10,318 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $509.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

