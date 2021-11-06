Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 21,921 ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPV opened at $10.90 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.