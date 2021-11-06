Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 20,736 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.