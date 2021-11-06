SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $739.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $747.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $4,618,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $747.52. The company had a trading volume of 219,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $654.34 and its 200 day moving average is $597.50. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $312.34 and a 52-week high of $762.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

