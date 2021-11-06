SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

PFE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

