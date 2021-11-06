SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.42.

VKTX opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

