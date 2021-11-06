SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00263391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.