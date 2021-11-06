Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1,098.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,598 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Switch worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Switch by 169,985.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $27,169,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

