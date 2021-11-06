Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Barclays raised their target price on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.82. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

