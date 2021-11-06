Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $90.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Syneos Health stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.89. 837,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

