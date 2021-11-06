Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

