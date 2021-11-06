Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $222.68 million and $1.19 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00266017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

