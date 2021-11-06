T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.84. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

