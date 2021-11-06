Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

